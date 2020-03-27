Covid-19 Quarantine Day 11: A Dubai Resident Sets Up An Outdoor Cinema In His Balcony

Home cinema with a view of the BURJ KHALIFA anyone?! Adam Burrows, a 30-year-old Brit residing in the UAE is taking the #QuarantineAndChill to a whole other level with his makeshift balcony cinema… that literally looks like a still from those cheesy rom-com movies and we totally STAN! The British national and his flatmate Tjaart Gray, from South Africa, have been self-isolating for 10 days so far and decided to mix things up a little by taping a bedsheet to the edge of their balcony, throwing in two beanbags, some popcorn and put to work their portable projector to complete their makeshift outdoor home cinema! These boys are thriving in life to say the least.

This is the life people! That too with a killer view of the dazzling Dubai skyline… not jealous at all

Burrows exclusively told Lovin Dubai that, “The best part was that during the course of the films, our neighbours on the surrounding balconies ended up watching from their apartments with some even getting in on the popcorn!” This is HOW wonderful the Dubai community truly is.

Meanwhile, the rest of the human species living their best quarantine life like…