Cristiano Ronaldo Woos The Crowd In Dubai During A Q&A Sesh And Hints At A Movie Career At The DISC
Issa all about ’em sports stars in DXB this weekend. From tennis to football and cricket, many OG’s of the sports world have been riding around town the last few days.
The football beast, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the many sports stars in Dubai and also spoke for the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference on Saturday, December 28.
During his Q&A session at the conference, Ronaldo revealed his plans for the future and even hinted at becoming an actor and joining the showbiz. He further added that he might have plans to play for an Arabic league in the near future.
Ronaldo now plays for Juventus F.C. after making the switch from Real Madrid back in 2018
The conference hall was abuzz when the football superstar entered the premises
The global football icon also revealed that he has no plans to stop or retire any time soon
Ronaldo talks all about his drive and shares with the public about what makes him successful in his field of work
An underrated statement by Ronaldo that many of us can testify to
Studies, in fact, do not answer a number of questions that you can only learn through experience.