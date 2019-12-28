Cristiano Ronaldo Woos The Crowd In Dubai During A Q&A Sesh And Hints At A Movie Career At The DISC

Issa all about ’em sports stars in DXB this weekend. From tennis to football and cricket, many OG’s of the sports world have been riding around town the last few days. The football beast, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the many sports stars in Dubai and also spoke for the 14th Dubai International Sports Conference on Saturday, December 28. During his Q&A session at the conference, Ronaldo revealed his plans for the future and even hinted at becoming an actor and joining the showbiz. He further added that he might have plans to play for an Arabic league in the near future.

Ronaldo now plays for Juventus F.C. after making the switch from Real Madrid back in 2018

The conference hall was abuzz when the football superstar entered the premises

Ronaldo is here at the Dubai International Sports Conference @DubaiSC pic.twitter.com/pvct1cedtD — Richard FitzGerald (@fitzyrichard) December 28, 2019

The global football icon also revealed that he has no plans to stop or retire any time soon

Cristiano Ronaldo just took the stage at the Dubai International Sports Congress for an interview, the buzz in the room, what a draw he is! #@DubaiSC @Globe_Soccer #globesoccerawards pic.twitter.com/xNjfgegMQN — Lovin Dubai (@lovindubai) December 28, 2019

Ronaldo talks all about his drive and shares with the public about what makes him successful in his field of work

Cristiano Ronaldo: My success in my field is the result of hard work, and a way of living! I work continuously to improve my mental and physical abilities.#DISC — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) December 28, 2019

An underrated statement by Ronaldo that many of us can testify to Studies, in fact, do not answer a number of questions that you can only learn through experience.

Cristiano Ronaldo: I always seek to educate myself, because my studies don’t to answer many of the questions on my mind!#DISC14 #DISC — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) December 28, 2019

Get ready to see Ronaldo light up the silver screens as he admits to potentially venturing off into the world of acting next

Cristiano Ronaldo: One of the things that I seek to challenge myself in, for example, is acting in a movie. — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) December 28, 2019

A man with a plan! We love that

Cristiano Ronaldo: I aspire to continue my studies after retiring from football. — Dubai Sports Council (@DubaiSC) December 28, 2019

Earlier this weekend Ronaldo was busy passing spot-jumping tips to Djokovic at a sports complex in Dubai