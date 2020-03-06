One To Watch: Arab World’s Top Choreographer Pierre Khadra Is On A Mission To Shake Up Dubai’s Dance Industry 

Dancer, choreographer, hottie and more, Pierre Khadra is one to watch out for, as he’s taken the Arab world by storm once before and has a lot more in store for his fans and Dubai peeps with lined up collabs, films and productions.

From winning a coupon to a one month trial at a dance studio to becoming the FINALIST of “So You Think You Can Dance” (Arabia), Pierre Khadra has come a longgg, long way in life (unlike some of us who are just stuck confined within the four walls of our kitchen).

Working with the likes of Ricky Martin and Andrea Bocelli to Elissa, Tamer Hosni, Nancy Ajram, and more, Khadra has undoubtedly become an ICONIC dancer and choreographer in the Arab world and is continuously thriving to shine a new light on dance and how it’s perceived.