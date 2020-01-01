Dubai Became A City-Wide Firework Extravaganza This NYE Leaving Residents Completely Awestruck 

Wishing all our readers a Happy New Year!! Dubai’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations have done it yet again! Residents and visitors were SHOOKETH with the out of this world line up of NYE spectacles across the city, from fireworks and light to sound and even water displays were all part of the extravagant decade-welcoming celebrations. Fireworks completely captivated onlookers across 20 different locations across the city, ALTHOUGH the Burj Khalifa as usual stole the show. Downtown Dubai was the hub for last night’s legendary NYE festivities as spectators were treated a bunch of skydivers wearing LED lights and jumping off in a completely choreographed sequence… just casual Dubai things.

HOW CAN THE BURJ KHALIFA NEVER FAIL TO AMAZE US? HOW? JUST HOW?

If this dreamy sight was your start to the new decade, you know it’s all uphill from here

SHUT THE FRONT DOOR!! With all the pressure on the epicentre of Dubai’s festivities, the world’s tallest building still managed to put on a heck of a show

Burj Al Arab stood tall and iconic as ever as a chain of fireworks set off from all around

Picture perfect. The Dubai Frame perfectly framed the NYE fireworks, making something so ordinary… extraordinaryy

Spectacular fireworks on Dubai Frame to mark the new year 2020 pic.twitter.com/K3iEAJbPxC — Aurang Zaib (@Aurangzaib_30) December 31, 2019

The Atlantis was a part of the firework squad too and put on a show that’s straight outta a fairytale

Dubai was ringing with the sound of nothing but a billion fire crackers this NYE

dubai festival city didn’t failed us pic.twitter.com/9oiC6M1cmI — 𝑫𝒉𝒆𝒎 ♡ (@demicabel) January 1, 2020

…And then there was this view for the early risers this New Year’s Eve

