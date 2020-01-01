Dubai Became A City-Wide Firework Extravaganza This NYE Leaving Residents Completely Awestruck
Wishing all our readers a Happy New Year!!
Dubai’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations have done it yet again! Residents and visitors were SHOOKETH with the out of this world line up of NYE spectacles across the city, from fireworks and light to sound and even water displays were all part of the extravagant decade-welcoming celebrations.
Fireworks completely captivated onlookers across 20 different locations across the city, ALTHOUGH the Burj Khalifa as usual stole the show.
Downtown Dubai was the hub for last night’s legendary NYE festivities as spectators were treated a bunch of skydivers wearing LED lights and jumping off in a completely choreographed sequence… just casual Dubai things.