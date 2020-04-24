The Moment A Dubai Eye Presenter Was Introduced To Her Childhood Celebrity Crush Live On Air Is PRICELESS
Imagine getting a surprise call from your childhood crush! Would you even be in the state to stutter out more than a syllable?
The host for Dubai Eye 103.8FM, Sonal Rupani, who is a part of ‘Off Script’ with Chris and Robbie, got the shock of her life when her co-hosts surprised her with a call from none other than Shawn Michaels.
The WWE superstar was Sonal’s very FIRST childhood crush when she was in the fourth grade, and she tells the listeners and the American wrestling champ that “WWE was a huge part of my childhood… my brothers and I used to play WWE and I used to be the guinea pig because I was the youngest, so they tried almost every one of the finishing moves on me.”
“I’m doing a lot of time at home, I’m afraid I haven’t shaved my beard in a long time… I look a little bit like a caveman, other than that, things are going pretty well”
On the show with Sonal, Chris and Robbie, Shawn Michaels spoke of his time self-isolating at home, his weird fan interactions and what is it about being a WWE/WWF wrestler that he loved so dearly.
The American wrestler also goes by the nicknames Heartbreak Kid and Mr WrestleMania
The look on Sonal’s face when her co-hosts surprised her with this legendary call!