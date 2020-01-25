From Kris Fade To Mo Vlogs Everyone Is In On The ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder’ Meme Challenge

د . إAEDSRر . س

Another day, another social media challenge has been set loose upon the cyber world.

Ok, boomer!

The challenge known as the ‘#dollypartonchallenge’, is the new social media thing where users have to make a four-photo collage of potential profile photos for social media sites LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder (each photo to reveal a different aspect of your life e.g. fam life, work-life, etc.).

FINALLY! A challenge that’s not all that cringe and doesn’t require annoying musical or physical talents!

So this fun challenge spread fast and how. Bloggers and influencers from Dubai, Hollywood, Bollywood, big companies are all in on the social-media-hopscotch challenge and it is deffo one of those memes that you just can NOT scroll past without giving a second glance.

As you can guess it the ‘Dolly Parton challenge’ originated from the country music maestro, Dolly Parton herself!

Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Janet Jackson, Priyanka Chopra, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi and so many more were quick to jump on the meme wagon and shared a fun compilation of their different social media personas.

 

Dubai influencers are totally snatching the challenge! Here are just a few to name… Starting with Lana Rose, who’s showing us how it’s done!

Keep scrolling for some picture perf compilations for you to take major inspo from.

 

Mo Vlog’s Tinder look FTW!! You go glen coco!

 

Ghaith Marwan looking super cashable in his LinkedIn getup

 

Alice Abdel Aziz’s luxe four-photo mosaic is giving off serious Gossip Girl vibes here

 

Karen Wazen Bakhazi mentions that she’s not on tinder in her caption… but we got the reference

 

And a drumroll for the FUNNIEST of em’ all, please… Kris Fade adding a pic of an ATM machine to his Tinder slot just levelled up the challenge altogether (subtle humour at its finest)!

All hail King Kris, winning the internet once again.

 

International celebs like Priyanka Chopra showed us that no one does it like a professional… and well no arguments there

Although PeeCee replaced LinkedIn and Tinder with Bumble apps… you guys got the gist.

 

Bollywood’s reigning queen, Kangana Ranaut also got in on the Dolly Parton challenge by sharing a BOMBSHELL compilation of her social media profile pics…

 

BUT! Mark Ruffalo easily won this challenge by plugging in the group pic of the Avengers that one will never get tired of seeing

 

Then there is the ‘not-so-amused-face’ of the rest of the world who’ve had the same profile picture on all their social media sites for the last 10 years…

