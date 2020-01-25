From Kris Fade To Mo Vlogs Everyone Is In On The ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder’ Meme Challenge
Another day, another social media challenge has been set loose upon the cyber world.
The challenge known as the ‘#dollypartonchallenge’, is the new social media thing where users have to make a four-photo collage of potential profile photos for social media sites LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder (each photo to reveal a different aspect of your life e.g. fam life, work-life, etc.).
FINALLY! A challenge that’s not all that cringe and doesn’t require annoying musical or physical talents!
So this fun challenge spread fast and how. Bloggers and influencers from Dubai, Hollywood, Bollywood, big companies are all in on the social-media-hopscotch challenge and it is deffo one of those memes that you just can NOT scroll past without giving a second glance.
As you can guess it the ‘Dolly Parton challenge’ originated from the country music maestro, Dolly Parton herself!
Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Janet Jackson, Priyanka Chopra, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi and so many more were quick to jump on the meme wagon and shared a fun compilation of their different social media personas.
Dubai influencers are totally snatching the challenge! Here are just a few to name… Starting with Lana Rose, who’s showing us how it’s done!
Keep scrolling for some picture perf compilations for you to take major inspo from.
Mo Vlog’s Tinder look FTW!! You go glen coco!
Ghaith Marwan looking super cashable in his LinkedIn getup
Alice Abdel Aziz’s luxe four-photo mosaic is giving off serious Gossip Girl vibes here
Karen Wazen Bakhazi mentions that she’s not on tinder in her caption… but we got the reference
And a drumroll for the FUNNIEST of em’ all, please… Kris Fade adding a pic of an ATM machine to his Tinder slot just levelled up the challenge altogether (subtle humour at its finest)!
All hail King Kris, winning the internet once again.
International celebs like Priyanka Chopra showed us that no one does it like a professional… and well no arguments there
Although PeeCee replaced LinkedIn and Tinder with Bumble apps… you guys got the gist.