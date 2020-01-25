From Kris Fade To Mo Vlogs Everyone Is In On The ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder’ Meme Challenge

Another day, another social media challenge has been set loose upon the cyber world. Ok, boomer! The challenge known as the ‘#dollypartonchallenge’, is the new social media thing where users have to make a four-photo collage of potential profile photos for social media sites LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder (each photo to reveal a different aspect of your life e.g. fam life, work-life, etc.). FINALLY! A challenge that’s not all that cringe and doesn’t require annoying musical or physical talents! So this fun challenge spread fast and how. Bloggers and influencers from Dubai, Hollywood, Bollywood, big companies are all in on the social-media-hopscotch challenge and it is deffo one of those memes that you just can NOT scroll past without giving a second glance.

As you can guess it the ‘Dolly Parton challenge’ originated from the country music maestro, Dolly Parton herself! Kerry Washington, Jennifer Garner, Janet Jackson, Priyanka Chopra, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi and so many more were quick to jump on the meme wagon and shared a fun compilation of their different social media personas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on Jan 21, 2020 at 10:02am PST

Dubai influencers are totally snatching the challenge! Here are just a few to name… Starting with Lana Rose, who’s showing us how it’s done! Keep scrolling for some picture perf compilations for you to take major inspo from.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Rose (@lanarose786) on Jan 24, 2020 at 9:47am PST

Mo Vlog’s Tinder look FTW!! You go glen coco!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movlogs (@movlogs) on Jan 24, 2020 at 8:50am PST

Ghaith Marwan looking super cashable in his LinkedIn getup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghaith Marwan 🍉 غيث مروان (@ghaith_marwan) on Jan 24, 2020 at 9:33am PST

Alice Abdel Aziz’s luxe four-photo mosaic is giving off serious Gossip Girl vibes here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alice (@aliceabdelaziz) on Jan 24, 2020 at 6:47am PST

Karen Wazen Bakhazi mentions that she’s not on tinder in her caption… but we got the reference

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Wazen Bakhazi كارن وازن (@karenwazen) on Jan 24, 2020 at 5:05am PST

And a drumroll for the FUNNIEST of em’ all, please… Kris Fade adding a pic of an ATM machine to his Tinder slot just levelled up the challenge altogether (subtle humour at its finest)! All hail King Kris, winning the internet once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRIS FADE (@krisfade) on Jan 24, 2020 at 9:54am PST

International celebs like Priyanka Chopra showed us that no one does it like a professional… and well no arguments there Although PeeCee replaced LinkedIn and Tinder with Bumble apps… you guys got the gist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 24, 2020 at 6:53pm PST

Bollywood’s reigning queen, Kangana Ranaut also got in on the Dolly Parton challenge by sharing a BOMBSHELL compilation of her social media profile pics…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on Jan 24, 2020 at 8:31am PST

BUT! Mark Ruffalo easily won this challenge by plugging in the group pic of the Avengers that one will never get tired of seeing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Jan 23, 2020 at 8:49am PST