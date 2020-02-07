The Twitterverse Has Given Its Verdict And Dubai Is Officially The OG Destination For An All-Girls Trip

د . إAEDSRر . س

Girls just wanna have fu-un! And a girls-only-vacay is always in vogue and one that every girl squad looks forward to. But no matter how much money you and your galpals have saved up or how enthu you guys are to set out on another adventure, the age-old question of ‘where do we go?!’ is one that simultaneously puts almost all plans to an indefinite halt.

Well, we have the answer to that very baffling question and the answer is… DUBAI. Don’t just take our word for it, the Twitterverse has spoken and they too can confirm that there is no better place for an all-girls-trip other than the UAE’s very own Du-bae!! YAAS HABIBII!

A tweep sheds some major 411 on why Dubai is the PERFECTO spot for a ladies trip and you wouldn’t be able to agree more. So ditch the super expensive flight tickets, call down the squad to Dubai and party it up in the hub thas all for girl-power and ladies nights!

Where. Is. The. Lie?! Dubai literally seems like it was fashioned for a girls-only-trip…

“Women’s only beaches
Women’s only parks
Women’s only leisure clubs with pools, beach, restaurants, gym etc
Women’s only nights in waterparks
Women’s only train carriages”

Need we say more?

Tis’ why Dubai is one of the safest cities for women and children in the world!

From beaches and ladies-only hours at water parks to fitness venues exclusive to women, there are plenty of activities and options available exclusively for em’ ladies here in the city that never sleeps!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anna Kosheleva (@anna____kosheleva) on

From shopping to dining, Du-bae is a true paradise getaway for ’em divas from any and every part of the world

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Dubai (@visit.dubai) on

While women around the world are booking ticks and flocking to Dubai for their vaycays, your ladies night plans are just a cab ride away…

