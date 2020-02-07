The Twitterverse Has Given Its Verdict And Dubai Is Officially The OG Destination For An All-Girls Trip
Girls just wanna have fu-un! And a girls-only-vacay is always in vogue and one that every girl squad looks forward to. But no matter how much money you and your galpals have saved up or how enthu you guys are to set out on another adventure, the age-old question of ‘where do we go?!’ is one that simultaneously puts almost all plans to an indefinite halt.
Well, we have the answer to that very baffling question and the answer is… DUBAI. Don’t just take our word for it, the Twitterverse has spoken and they too can confirm that there is no better place for an all-girls-trip other than the UAE’s very own Du-bae!! YAAS HABIBII!
Where. Is. The. Lie?! Dubai literally seems like it was fashioned for a girls-only-trip…
“Women’s only beaches
Women’s only parks
Women’s only leisure clubs with pools, beach, restaurants, gym etc
Women’s only nights in waterparks
Women’s only train carriages”
Need we say more?