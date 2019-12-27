Sibling Relationships Are Complex And A Dubai Resident Reveals The Best Way To Know If Your Sibling Is Mad At You

Sibling relationships are one of the most complicated yet beautiful kinds! With you fighting 365 days out of the year but at the end always having each other’s backs, issa tricky business. If the situation is anything like The Brady Bunch with your bros and sisses then, you probably quarrel with your siblings more than you quarrel with anyone… ever. Sometimes your siblings don’t even know what they’ve done wrong and confronting them… never makes things any easier, SO a Dubai resident revealed a GENIOUS way to shade your siblings when you’re upset with them to show ’em you’ve got something on your mind. That NEEDS to be discussed. *Inserts an upside-down sarcastic smiley emoji.*

Live footage of you and your siblings

Do siblings that ALWAYS get along even exist??!

It's a complete waste of time to argue with my siblings. I express my feelings when I dish food. 😂 — Adesewa ✨ (@DuchessT_) November 11, 2019

You know what they say… food portions are worth a thousand words

Best way of expression.They look at their plate,look at your smug face and know they are been punished.Within themselves they will be like 'agamasef fugged up'! — Da' Rev🇳🇬🔱🔱🔱 (@Rookieluv301) November 11, 2019

Well, now you have a sneaky way of showing your siblings that they’ve messed up big time and you’re not happy about it

I swear down — Adesewa ✨ (@DuchessT_) November 11, 2019

Some may call this wicked… others will fine it genius

Don't blame me 😂 — Adesewa ✨ (@DuchessT_) November 11, 2019

Making every portion count! *Wink*

Lol… The size of ur meat will decide if we are in good terms — Akinyemi jeremiah titilayo (@ashiawu) November 12, 2019

Some are already in on the ‘sibling shading’ ways

My sister at all times even till date, 😂😂 — Muyiwa (@MuyiwaTobby) November 11, 2019