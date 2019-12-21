Dubai Students And Teachers Are Suffering From The Internal Clock Syndrome This Winter Break And Its High-Key A Thing

It’s hard to break out of a routine and what better example of that than when schools finally go on winter/summer breaks. Two or three days into the break, one suffers of what is known as the ‘internal clock syndrome’ and nooo we didn’t make that up! Issa thing!

Kids, teachers, parents all go through that transition phase where for the first couple of days your body WILL just not go back to sleep after 7am and your stuck staring at your walls or your phone until you fall back to sleep. Ugh, the torture.