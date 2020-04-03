Dubai’s Top Model And Radiant Fashionista Chanel Ayan Reveals Some Major Modelling Tips And Hacks 

She’s gorgeous, glowing, radiant, confident, full of dramaaaa, a hot mama, an entrepreneur and Dubai’s number ONE black model, she’s Chanel Ayan!!!

The Kenyan Dubai-based top model is so much more than just a pretty face, she’s had to overcome a number of hardships on her way to success and that was no easy ride. Ayan broke the mould as the first black model in Dubai when she arrived over a decade ago, and now she rules the industry. She’s built a hugely successful career and is proud to live and work in a city which is so open to diversity.

This radiant beauty that literally SCREAMS confidence is a huge fan of high fashion, couture dresses, strutting and dare we say, BURNING the catwalk for a number of hi-fi designers. Being in the industry for over a decade now, it’s no surprise that her knowledge of the fashion world is vast, so to share her experience with aspiring models, Ayan is collaborating with model Elena Postolachi on their very own modelling school, Dubai Model Camp.

And as you listen to Ayan’s interview you will gradually come to know that this Dubai based modelling camp is a PARADISE for fashion lovers.