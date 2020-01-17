Eminem Drops His New Album ‘Music to be Murdered by’ From Outta Nowhere And Dubai Fans Are Already Obsessed 

Saving 2020 with his new surprise album is none other than Slim Shady out with the release of his 11th album. Amongst the rising tensions and worsening global warming conditions greeting us this new decade, Eminem’s new album acts as a saving grace this 2020 Arriving without any warnings whatsoever on Friday morning, the album has already gone viral in a matter of hours, surprising fans and professionals in the music industry alike. Marshall Mathers was inspired by the notorious filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock and fashioned the title of his latest album after Hitchcock’s 1958 music record.

Indeed a funeral… of our sleep!! The album features collabs with Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Royce Da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Denaun, White Gold, Young M.A, KXNG Crooked, Joell Ortiz, Anderson .Paak, Juice WRLD and plenty more.

Released early morning on Friday, the Rap God and his brand new album are already trending worldwide on social media platforms

Music to Be Murdered By is Eminem’s comeback album, as his last album was released back in 2018

.@Eminem You can always rely on this man to deliver – this is magic!!! #MusicToBeMurderedBy #FridayMotivation #FridayFeeling — YouthGottit (Kidzcoolit – The Next Chapter) (@YouthGottit) January 17, 2020

The Grammy and Oscar winner’s album is being widely appreciated and rapidly shared all around the world

‘Rap God’ sounds like a nursery rhyme when compared to the UNREAL rapping speed of this track…

This isn't human — Justkeepliving (@Jvstkeepliving) January 17, 2020

A number of Dubai peeps seemed to have a mixed opinion of the album and took digs at the lyrics of the songs

That’s kinda trash tho — Thato Mathipa (@thato_mathipa) January 17, 2020

The result of dropping an album in the wee hours of the morning…

me when I’m listening to that new Eminem album #musictobemurderedby pic.twitter.com/SrprREYp78 — Samer Abdul Karim (@simsim_ak) January 17, 2020

The music video for ‘Darkness’ was released alongside Eminem’s brand new album, Music to Be Murdered By Darkness is the sole single from Eminem’s surprise album.