A Hyped Fan Storms The Stage To High Five Martin Garrix During His RedfestDXB Gig
RedfestDXB is back with a bang! Ecstatic fans of renowned radio-friendly pop acts rushed to the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Thursday, to witness some big-time acts take centre stage to woo the excited Dubai crowds.
Dutch DJ, Martin Garrix was the last and the main attraction of Thursday’s line-up, and the crowd went absolutely WILD during the OG DJ’s performance. Within minutes of the artist taking the stage, fans flooded social media with videos and pics of the main man’s crowd pumping gig.
One video that caught the attention of many and even got fans fuming with envy, was a video of a psyched Martin Garrix fan who literally jumped up and ran across the stage to high five the Dutch DJ in the middle of his RedfestDXB performance.
The fan was in a state of pure euphoria after his impulsive stage run to shake hands with the Dutch DJ… kinda extreme but we stan’!!
The concertgoer can be seen screaming with glee after running back and regrouping with his friends.
Earlier on Friday morning, Kris Fade took to the gram to compliment the artist on his ‘legendary’ performance at RedfestDXB last night
Garrix got concertgoers all hyped by playing some of his hit tracks such as By My Side, In The Name Of Love and So Far Away…
Martin Garrix even indulged in a meet and greet and took selfies with enthusiastic fans post his show at RedfestDXB
A fun starstudded click of Woody, Dan, Dick and Erica with Lindsay Lohan at RedfestDXB is giving netizens major squad goals!!
RedfestDXB saw the likes of Martin Garrix, Young Thug, Bastille and Raye take centre stage during the Thursday Red Fest line-up
RedFestDXB is taking place at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre on Thursday to Friday
Doors open at 7pm on Thursday and 4pm on Friday. For more deets click here.