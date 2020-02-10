5 Couture Designs By Arab Designers That Dazzled At The Oscar’s Last Night

د . إAEDSRر . س

Ahhh, the Oscar’s 2020, the most revered awards ceremony not just for Hollywood but those of us spectating from parts of the world. There’s something so amazing about watching the entire thing unravel, the glitz, dresses, designers, red carpet moments, interviews and the actual winning speeches.

The fashion at this year’s Oscar was outstanding and Arab designers were at the forefront of this bedazzling!

Check out these FAB designs rocked by celebs:

1.  Egyptian actress Youssra rocked an original, golden Zuhair Murad

No amount of sparkle was spared for the Egyptian actress, who rocked the gown with a smile. Zuhair Murad is a Lebanese fashion designer known for his extravagant designs, and this cape-sleeved design is no exception.

2. Liliana Vasquez of from E! wore a stunning Rami Kadi gown

Another Lebanese-American designer whose name was rocked on the red carpet is Rami Kadi, one of the leading names in couture.

3. Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh rocked a one-of-a-kind Elie Saab couture

Oh to be in an Elie Saab!

4. Giuliana Rancic came fabulously in an Atelier Zuhra original

… straight outta Oman!

That’s a wrap #Oscars ❤️⭐️

5. Academy Award-nominated Syrian director, Waad al-Kateab, came in an inspiring dress designed by Reem Masri with Arabic calligraphy

The quote reads, “We dared to dream, and we will not regret dignity.”

Academy Award nominated Syrian director, Waad al-Kateab’s Oscars red carpet look stood out in a sea of glitzy gowns for its calligraphy detail celebrating the director’s cultural roots. The dress by Syrian designer @reem_masri87 featured Arabic calligraphy by @akilartwork. The quote reads “we dared to dream, and we will not regret dignity.” Waad was nominated for her documentary ‘For Sama’ that tells the story of the filmmaker’s own journey through turbulent times; falling in love, getting married and giving birth to her daughter Sama, amidst conflict and uprisings in Aleppo, Syria. @waadalkateab . . . #libasnow #oscars #oscars2020 #forsama #waadalkateab #syria #calligraphy #arabic #fashion

