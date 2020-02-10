5 Couture Designs By Arab Designers That Dazzled At The Oscar’s Last Night
Ahhh, the Oscar’s 2020, the most revered awards ceremony not just for Hollywood but those of us spectating from parts of the world. There’s something so amazing about watching the entire thing unravel, the glitz, dresses, designers, red carpet moments, interviews and the actual winning speeches.
The fashion at this year’s Oscar was outstanding and Arab designers were at the forefront of this bedazzling!
Check out these FAB designs rocked by celebs:
1. Egyptian actress Youssra rocked an original, golden Zuhair Murad
No amount of sparkle was spared for the Egyptian actress, who rocked the gown with a smile. Zuhair Murad is a Lebanese fashion designer known for his extravagant designs, and this cape-sleeved design is no exception.
2. Liliana Vasquez of from E! wore a stunning Rami Kadi gown
Another Lebanese-American designer whose name was rocked on the red carpet is Rami Kadi, one of the leading names in couture.
3. Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh rocked a one-of-a-kind Elie Saab couture
Oh to be in an Elie Saab!
4. Giuliana Rancic came fabulously in an Atelier Zuhra original
… straight outta Oman!
5. Academy Award-nominated Syrian director, Waad al-Kateab, came in an inspiring dress designed by Reem Masri with Arabic calligraphy
The quote reads, “We dared to dream, and we will not regret dignity.”