12 Amazing Michael Cinco Creations That Have Received Global Attention

Michael Cinco, the Filipino designer who’s based in Dubai’s prestigious Dubai Design District (D3) has been slaying the haute couture game. In 2019 alone, the 48-year-old must have dressed hundreds of women from different walks of life, industries, and for different events.

Whether it be the red carpet, an extravagant private wedding or to pay homage to Filipino celebrities- one thing’s clear, Michael is, without a doubt, killing it in fashion. From dressing Jennnifer Lopez, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Aishwarya Rai, Nick Jonas, James McAvoy, Jason Derulo, Steve Aoki, Carrie Underwood, Sofia Vergara and so much more, it’s no surprise just how trusted Cinco’s name has been in the biz.

Let’s look back at all the gorgeous designs he has graced this planet with in the last year…

1. The stunning peacock-like piece

2. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach’s iconic winning gown

…that has now made its way at Madame Tussaud’s.

Miss Universe 2015 PIA WURTZBACH @piawurtzbach unveils her wax figure for Madame TUSSAUD’s HongKong wearing her iconic couture Michael Cinco gown that she wore when she relinquished her crown in 2016. Madame TUSSAUD’s London commissioned me to create the same gown for the wax figure and PIA is the first ever Filipino to have a wax figure in Madame TUSSAUD. The moment I saw this I had goosebumps the resemblance is uncanny. Thank you Michelle Del Rosario for this once in a lifetime opportunity…Thank you LORD…Thank you @rynong for the photo…@sayed5inco @madametussaudshongkong @previewph @madamtussauds @jonasempire.ph @missuniverse @swanbirdnyc @bbpilipinasofficial @asiancouturefederation @ffwddxb @arabfashioncouncil @d3dubai @harpersbazaararabia @emirateswoman @gulfnews @voguearabia @thenationaluae @illustradomagazine @thefilipinotimes #couture #M5IconicGowns #MadameTussaud #ImpalpableDream #PinoyPride #PiaWurtzbach #Manila #Hongkong #Dubai #MyDubai #MadeinDubai #MichaelCinco

3. Cinco has dressed men in luxe suits made from quality material

Hello Steve Aoki, Nick Jonas and more…

4. Aishwarya Rai’s iconic ‘Cinderella’ couture look

The Cannes Film Festival always sees the best couture around.

5. Thai-Danish actress Spirita Jensen rocked this purple ombré tulle

6. Kangana Ranaut turned heads with this pale blush fabulousity

7. Kehlani in a stunnnntin’ red gown

8. Filipina actress Kathryn Bernardo at a prestigious annual awards ceremony in Manila… and in a Cinco original

9. One of the many gowns he’s designed for brides

10. Beyonce at the SCAD Museum of Art in a laser-cut cape by Michael

11. Sofia Vergara at the Golden Globes in a beautiful black gown

12. Need we say more?

