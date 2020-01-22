12 Amazing Michael Cinco Creations That Have Received Global Attention

Michael Cinco, the Filipino designer who’s based in Dubai’s prestigious Dubai Design District (D3) has been slaying the haute couture game. In 2019 alone, the 48-year-old must have dressed hundreds of women from different walks of life, industries, and for different events.

Whether it be the red carpet, an extravagant private wedding or to pay homage to Filipino celebrities- one thing’s clear, Michael is, without a doubt, killing it in fashion. From dressing Jennnifer Lopez, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Aishwarya Rai, Nick Jonas, James McAvoy, Jason Derulo, Steve Aoki, Carrie Underwood, Sofia Vergara and so much more, it’s no surprise just how trusted Cinco’s name has been in the biz.

Let’s look back at all the gorgeous designs he has graced this planet with in the last year…