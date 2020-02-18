Paul Pogba Cracked Up After Internet Sensation Just Sul Requested For Something Uncanny

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who has been in Dubai during his recovery, took some time to meet with popular online comedian, Just Sul and well, let’s just say the encounter was hilarious. On Monday, the French player met with the funny, internet sensation who has been turned into a meme (probably more times than one!).

Just Sul was not gonna let this moment go, and asked Pogba to sign a ManU shirt

The Indian engineer who has now turned into a HUGE Instagram personality spent some time with the recovering player, and it was ALL laughs after he requested for a signature, baring his stomach out in the open.