A Business Bay Resto Is Serving Up Traditional Indian Cuisine Minus The Guilt

Ever wondered how little guilt you’d have if you consumed your chicken biryani without the rice? Or the added flavouring that can sometimes make you feel bloated? Or how about some butter chicken that TASTES just as it does, minus the heaviness and using healthier ingredients. Indian food is heaven-sent, a common opinion by all foodies, of Indian origin or not. But there’s something we’ve to admit when it comes to some Indian dishes, chances are, they’re so hearty-they aren’t usually the healthiest. And since Dubai is one health-conscious city (which we love!), it’s incredible that there’s The Tasting Bay- a 100% authentic Indian restaurant in Business Bay that provides all the flavours and beloved traditional Indian dishes MINUS the guilt.

To put it simply: it’s the traditional Indian recipes we know and love with a modern take

This is a culinary experience NOT to be missed out on

Tasting Bay is 100% transparent with the ingredients they use, and the ways that their modified recipes provide a healthier alternative

The Lovin verdict: Fortunately, the entire team had the pleasure to try Tasting Bay’s dishes- and truth be told, the food is everything they say and more. Starting the meals off with healthy, turmeric tea kept us all on a good note; while those who ordered their butter chicken, quinoa chicken biryanis and skewers were left feeling satisfied, not at all bloated and quite energised. If you live or work around Business Bay, lucky you, ‘cus this spot would make the perfect lunchtime go-to. The last thing anyone needs is feeling sleepy after a meal, then having to go back to work. Give Tasting Bay a chance and see for youself.