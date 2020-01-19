د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

A Business Bay Resto Is Serving Up Traditional Indian Cuisine Minus The Guilt

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Ever wondered how little guilt you’d have if you consumed your chicken biryani without the rice? Or the added flavouring that can sometimes make you feel bloated? Or how about some butter chicken that TASTES just as it does, minus the heaviness and using healthier ingredients.

Indian food is heaven-sent, a common opinion by all foodies, of Indian origin or not.

But there’s something we’ve to admit when it comes to some Indian dishes, chances are, they’re so hearty-they aren’t usually the healthiest. And since Dubai is one health-conscious city (which we love!), it’s incredible that there’s The Tasting Bay- a 100% authentic Indian restaurant in Business Bay that provides all the flavours and beloved traditional Indian dishes MINUS the guilt.

To put it simply: it’s the traditional Indian recipes we know and love with a modern take

View this post on Instagram

xxXxx THE TASTING BAY xxXxx "The kitchen. Scent of cumin, ajwain and cardamom. On the table, a little pile of nutmeg. Thick, oily vapor rose from the pot on the stove. The room was warm and spacious, the window high and wide. Tiny drops of condensation covered the top of the glass. Smoke soared towards the ceiling in shafts of light. I noticed many shiny pots and pans hanging on the whitewashed walls. And strings of lal mirchi, and idli makers, and thalis, and conical molds for kulfi. In the corner the tandoor was ready. Its orange glow stirred in the utensils on the walls." @thetastingbay @zomatouae @timeoutdubai #desi #desifood #desifoodie #tastingbay #tastingtable #healthy #calories #caloriescount #balanceddiet #diet #food #foodblogger #blogger #bloggerlife #lifestyleblogger #yummyfood #brownrice #myclicks #myphotography #yolo #cookedwitlove #mylife #gastronadiaholic #businessbay

A post shared by GastroNADIAholic (@nadiasajeesh) on

This is a culinary experience NOT to be missed out on

View this post on Instagram

If you grew up watching #popeyethesailorman am sure these lines would hit you with nostalgia; I'm strong to the finich, cause I eats me spinach. I'm Popeye the sailor man.. . . Well it’s true! Spinach is extremely high in Vitamin K which it important for bone health and let’s not forget the iron levels. Spinach is rich in iron which is important for the function of red blood cells.. . . So come in and have iron rich uttapam @thetastingbay and #keepguiltatbay . . #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #HealthyDubai #DubaiLifestyle #DubaiLife #HealthyRestaurants #IndianHealthyFood #IndianFood #Instafood #HealthyME #salad #veggies #dietfood #healthyfood #Healthtips #healthbenefits #TheGreatIndianDiet #Foodstagram #FoodPorn #IndianEating #healthyfooddubai

A post shared by Tasting Bay (@thetastingbay) on

Tasting Bay is 100% transparent with the ingredients they use, and the ways that their modified recipes provide a healthier alternative

The Lovin verdict:

Fortunately, the entire team had the pleasure to try Tasting Bay’s dishes- and truth be told, the food is everything they say and more.

Starting the meals off with healthy, turmeric tea kept us all on a good note; while those who ordered their butter chicken, quinoa chicken biryanis and skewers were left feeling satisfied, not at all bloated and quite energised. If you live or work around Business Bay, lucky you, ‘cus this spot would make the perfect lunchtime go-to. The last thing anyone needs is feeling sleepy after a meal, then having to go back to work.

Give Tasting Bay a chance and see for youself.

The important bits:

Try Tasting Bay for yourself and seem they’re located at Damac Majestine Tower Opposite Bay Square 12 – Dubai

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?