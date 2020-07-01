Mission Complete! Team Angel Wolf Complete Their 50km A Day Challenge
Team Angel Wolf officially mark the completion of their 50km every day for 30 days challenge. The entire purpose of this intense challenge was to help raise awareness on how people with determination can live a healthy lifestyle and be included in physical activities.
After announcing their challenge a month ago, endurance specialists and regular race runners, Team Angel Wolf, were joined by a group of people to support their challenge throughout the entire 30 days. The team shows everyone in Dubai that no matter what the situation, you can always be active. They choose to be active and encourage people to join them.
What an incredible effort by Nick and Rio!
Want to participate in their cause and support them? You can do so from anywhere you like!
Share your activities, whether through photos or videos, to hello@teamangelwolf.com. Regardless of what activity it is, as long as it’s promoting a healthy lifestyle. Your footage will be shown LIVE on Instagram at 6:45 PM GST along with their Facebook at 7:00 PM. Do use the hashtag #RideWithRio