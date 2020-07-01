Mission Complete! Team Angel Wolf Complete Their 50km A Day Challenge

Team Angel Wolf officially mark the completion of their 50km every day for 30 days challenge. The entire purpose of this intense challenge was to help raise awareness on how people with determination can live a healthy lifestyle and be included in physical activities.

After announcing their challenge a month ago, endurance specialists and regular race runners, Team Angel Wolf, were joined by a group of people to support their challenge throughout the entire 30 days. The team shows everyone in Dubai that no matter what the situation, you can always be active. They choose to be active and encourage people to join them.

What an incredible effort by Nick and Rio!