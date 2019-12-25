WATCH: The Hilarious Version Of An Arab’s Christmas That’ll Get Your Whatsapp Forward Game 1000x Stronger

In a day that’s all about giving, the universe and more specifically, Abdallah Jasim has given a video that you truly feel grateful for!

The HIL-AR-IOUS Tiktok clip of the popular video creator’s comical interpretation of an ‘Arab Christmas’ full of soulful singing, shawarmas and waaackk ululation will get you ulallala-ing for the rest of the day, guaranteed.

A video that is sure to make you the all-time OG of any WhatsApp group that you forward this comical yet addicting Christmas rendition to and don’t forget to try out the steps to this video yourself… your friends might just walk away from you but who needs ’em snakes anyway?!