Hiba Balfaqih’s Words Will Hit Home As She Explains What Makes You And Your Conscious Mind Tick
Meet Hiba Balfaqih, a woman who took her personal trials and tribulations and used hitting rock-bottom to transform her life into that of positivity and manifestation of nothing but the best.
This unstoppable woman has attached a number of unbelievable titles to her name, Hiba Balfaqih is a known psychologist, mind hacker, entrepreneur, storyteller and in short Hiba Balfaqih is LIMITLESS. This inspiring force has not only transformed her life but is now using her gained knowledge of the mind and its’ mysterious (and incredibly scientific) ways to help others overcome their limiting beliefs.
Would you believe us if we tell you that you’ve been following ‘codes’ all your life and that you picked up most of your prominent habits from the age of 0-7? Well, don’t take our word for it, hear Hiba getting into the depth of how the mind works and how a ‘scarcity and limited’ mindset programmes much of what you do on a daily basis.
Hiba, delves into how just a few simple steps of conditioning the mind and nurturing the affirmations that we put out into the universe can EVOLVE you as a person and transform you into whoever you want to be. Tried and tested by the guru herself.
“We only keep bad behaviour if it serves us in some way… if it gives us a benefit in some way.”
Hiba explains how important it is to recognize the subconscious coding behind your decisions and behaviour, and then to question ‘what is amazing about this code’, and further ask yourself if that certain coding benefits you in any way whatsoever. Which will then give you clarity on why you haven’t gotten over that programmed habit or belief system.
“A lot of people hold onto these things (their codes/behavioural attributes) as if it’s their identity, the first rule is to let it go. It’s not you, it’s a code…”
Hiba highlights that your attributes are not YOU, it’s your coding. Detach yourself from the ‘I am’ and replace it with ‘it’s my code’ to fully accept the change and transformation coming your way.