All You’ll Want For Christmas Are These Hilarious Christmas Mood Tweets From Dubai Peeps
It’s finallaaayy Christmas Eve and that too the very LAST Christmas Eve of the decade. Famjams and squads are going all out to make sure that this year’s Xmas Eve plans are fun-filled and unforgettable.
Thus, to start off your Christmas celebrations off with a smile is this roundup a few Christmas tweets from the trending hashtag #ChristmasEve, that are a total MOOD and relate with them you shall.
Hollywood celebs coming together to bless your Christmas with Mariah Carey’s Christmas anthem is a gift from the gods
And you cannot, we repeat CANNOT scroll past this without hearing the Xmas ANTHEM… at least once.
This tweet is almost sacred for all ’em Christmas rebels on the loose
That face is literally all of when forced to wear ugly Christmas sweaters and hats
BUT omg who doesn’t love a cat in a hat?! That too a Christmas hat! Nothing beats dressing up your cuteee whiskered furballs in Christmassy outfits all Santa-ed up and ready to sleigh.
The Christmas Eve nap to prep yourself for all the midnight partying is A MUST
…and this doggo knows that!
YES. Because our furballs come first.
Cancelled LIT plans with the friends to spend quality time with the fam on Christmas? Yup, we’ve all been there…
We feel you fam.
We thought people who wake up cheery and grateful for everything on Christmas were just… myths
*Sigh* Gotta reach to that level zen in life.
YAAS! If this ain’t 99% of the world on Christmas then we’d be lying to ourselves
It’s come to a point where gifted office stationeries give you all the joy in the world…
It’s like looking at your childhood! Getting all shopping burdens off your 12-year-old chest on that list to the North Pole
Mr Claus… some of us are still awaiting your response.