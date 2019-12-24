All You’ll Want For Christmas Are These Hilarious Christmas Mood Tweets From Dubai Peeps

It’s finallaaayy Christmas Eve and that too the very LAST Christmas Eve of the decade. Famjams and squads are going all out to make sure that this year’s Xmas Eve plans are fun-filled and unforgettable. Thus, to start off your Christmas celebrations off with a smile is this roundup a few Christmas tweets from the trending hashtag #ChristmasEve, that are a total MOOD and relate with them you shall.

Hollywood celebs coming together to bless your Christmas with Mariah Carey’s Christmas anthem is a gift from the gods And you cannot, we repeat CANNOT scroll past this without hearing the Xmas ANTHEM… at least once.

I love everything about this! 😭

Happy Christmas eve, to all! ❤️https://t.co/VF5c9X92XF — R.🌸 (@reveriechic) December 24, 2019

This tweet is almost sacred for all ’em Christmas rebels on the loose

Will play lana del rey later for christmas eve and ruin everyone’s mood pic.twitter.com/hOwS6i0q5u — Zhick 🧜🏼‍♂️ (@zza___) December 24, 2019

That face is literally all of when forced to wear ugly Christmas sweaters and hats BUT omg who doesn’t love a cat in a hat?! That too a Christmas hat! Nothing beats dressing up your cuteee whiskered furballs in Christmassy outfits all Santa-ed up and ready to sleigh.

Charlie does not look happy right now!! — Carson Is Clutch (@MikefromWCH) December 24, 2019

The Christmas Eve nap to prep yourself for all the midnight partying is A MUST …and this doggo knows that!

Its not a nap it’s a Christmas nap pic.twitter.com/VotB2t2sKW — Marnie The Dog (@MarnieTheDog) December 21, 2019

YES. Because our furballs come first.

Until I have my own kids, I am going to continue stuffing a stocking for my dog every Christmas. — rachel (@_rparsons) December 23, 2019

Cancelled LIT plans with the friends to spend quality time with the fam on Christmas? Yup, we’ve all been there… We feel you fam.

Cancelled a club Christmas eve dinner because family time lol 3 course meal and unlimited grapes bye bye — C (@chskhrb) December 24, 2019

We thought people who wake up cheery and grateful for everything on Christmas were just… myths *Sigh* Gotta reach to that level zen in life.

Happy Christmas Eve Eve ♥️ no feeling like being content and happy on your own on the other side of the world fulfilling your dreams 🥳💫 — CAOIMHE HARKIN (@CaoimheHarkin) December 23, 2019

YAAS! If this ain’t 99% of the world on Christmas then we’d be lying to ourselves It’s come to a point where gifted office stationeries give you all the joy in the world…

Highlights of my Christmas Eve so far include getting to work early and buying a wireless keyboard for my laptop — Zoya Pasha (@zoyapasha) December 24, 2019

It’s like looking at your childhood! Getting all shopping burdens off your 12-year-old chest on that list to the North Pole Mr Claus… some of us are still awaiting your response.

@MFs2g Niyati got busy with a request letter to Santa just in time for Christmas Eve! Hope it’s not too late 🙂 pic.twitter.com/8IjW5CatQg — Jaikishin Asnani (@AsnaniJaikishin) December 22, 2019