Ivanka Trump Seen Sporting A Modist Maxi Dress From The Emirati Brand ‎Layeur In Dubai

Playing the trump card (pun intended) indeed! Ivanka Trump, the advisor to the President of the United States of America (USA) and President Donald Trump’s daughter, turned heads as she made her first appearance in Dubai in a local Emirati label, Layeur. Walking the halls of the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel, Ivanka Trump was looking like a royal vision in her modest metallic dress. The long sleeve tiered maxi dress (a Layeur’s Keys design) is being sold for AED3,270 on The Modist. Looking like a million bucks, it’s safe to say the local Emirati brand did full justice to the American.

Trump is on a trip to the city to attend and address the Global Women’s Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020- along with some high-profile speakers, which will be taking place between Feb 16-17

The glam-slam maxi style dress is woven with metallic threads, is belted through the waist for added definition and contrasting panels along the neckline and sleeves have been embellished to add an edge to the super classy modest dress

Image Courtesy: The Modist

Trump will be the keynote speaker at the Regional Summit at the #GWFD2020, that will be taking place at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai on Sunday

The advisor to POTUS is all set to visit Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on her first day in the UAE

