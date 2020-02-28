One-Man Army Jalal Luqman Is Never Limited By A Medium And Shares That Art Was His True Calling

Titles fall him short, the one-man army Jalal Luqman is a creative powerhouse and his interview with Lovin Dubai will make you believe nothing less.

From being a pioneer of Emirati digital art to being the best-selling author his epic fantasy graphic novel, ‘The Armagondas Vol 1’, Jalal Luqman is all things talented with a bucket full of humour. Luqman comes on the show to share his hilarious journey of transforming from commercial artist to a digital artist and insights on how his fantasy novel (that was a2 0-year passion project) was inspired by real-life events.

And to add a lil icing to his cake of titles, Luqman was also UAE’s FIRST digital artist and has since become one of the best-selling Emirati artists nationally and internationally. #YouGoGlenCOCO!