One-Man Army Jalal Luqman Is Never Limited By A Medium And Shares That Art Was His True Calling
Titles fall him short, the one-man army Jalal Luqman is a creative powerhouse and his interview with Lovin Dubai will make you believe nothing less.
From being a pioneer of Emirati digital art to being the best-selling author his epic fantasy graphic novel, ‘The Armagondas Vol 1’, Jalal Luqman is all things talented with a bucket full of humour. Luqman comes on the show to share his hilarious journey of transforming from commercial artist to a digital artist and insights on how his fantasy novel (that was a2 0-year passion project) was inspired by real-life events.
And to add a lil icing to his cake of titles, Luqman was also UAE’s FIRST digital artist and has since become one of the best-selling Emirati artists nationally and internationally. #YouGoGlenCOCO!
ART SNOBS: If you guys don’t recognize a Jalal Luqman work of art then… then just throw that title down the drain
A man who “didn’t consider himself worthy of being an artist” is now a renowned artiste who has exhibited his work all over the world!
From the UAE and Morocco to Beijing, Tokyo and New York, the world has seen and stans for Jalal Luqman digital works of art.