Khalid Al Ameri And Salama Are Visiting Kerala And Indian Expats In Dubai Are Obsessed With The Duo’s Local Adventures
Dubai’s all-time FAVE vloggers and Insta-stars Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Mohamed are vacaying away in Kerala, India and are documenting all the fun on their super cute IG stories.
Both the personalities are giving their followers a fun dose of India, as the duo are going in for the local experience by drinking chai, having the tradish Nimbu Pani (Indian lemonade) and visiting OG landmarks and forests that will make you want to pack your bags and jet off to a hill station right away!
The duo’s MASSIVELY diverse fanbase consists of a number of Indians based in Dubai who are super thrilled to follow all their adventures and have taken to social media to express their love to the couple for visiting their country.
The UAE’s most snazzy and loved couple are exploring the deep history of the South-Indian state along with the travel agency, Visit Kerala and are taking the whole of UAE along with them for the ride.
The beloved couple landed in Kochi, Kerala Saturday early morning and were out and about in the city in no time at all
Salama captioned this ADORBS post saying ‘My first cup of tea in India! I can’t describe how happy I am,’ and her expression is such a mid-Saturday MOOODD!
Khalid And Salama are staying at the Crowne Plaza Kochi… #StalkerAlert
…No we’re not stalking… we’re just admiring from afar!