Dubai’s Khalid And Salama Spill The OG Secret On How To Find Your Special Someone In A New Full-Of-LOLs Video

Ready for some relationship advice for the best in the bizz?! Well, ready or not here come vloggers and the UAE’s fave couple Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Mohamed to shed some light on how to nurture a healthy companionship in a marriage and how to know when you’ve found ‘the one’, and couples all ’round the world, we recommend that you take notes from this one. In a cuteseyy video just in time for Valentine’s Day, the couple put together an amusing take on ‘couples that prank together, stay together’, Khalid and Salama delved into the foundation of a healthy relationship and show how a fun connection with your partner keeps your relationship fresh and young! Khalid sums up the video with a sweet message expressing that at the end of the day, the little things that you do to annoy each other are what makes your relationship unique and makes the bond between couples even stronger.

“When you find that special someone that you want to annoy for the rest of your life, and they want to annoy you too, keep them close… because that’s love”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khalid Al Ameri (@khalidalameri) on Feb 6, 2020 at 11:56pm PST

Do you even want a relationship if it’s not like theirs?

Women guilty of this, say ‘I’…

If your relationship can survive a ‘Netflix and Cheat’, then your relationship can prolly survive just about anything!

If you didn’t ROFL at this part, then we’re judging you… big time

Thas how you know you’ve found the one! When doing nothing doesn’t feel awks anymore

…And then just fist-bumping all the fights away! This is why Khalid And Salama are the UAE’s OG couple and there is no denying that