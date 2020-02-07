LISTEN: Nicole Majdalany Sheds Major Styling Tips And Reveals Some Unmissable 2020 Trends And Hacks

Mother of three, fashionista, personal stylist plus shopper and now an IG content creator, Nicole Majdalany who is a sassy soigné from the UK will have you mesmerised by not only her brit accent but with her BRILL insights into the world of fashion.

With experience that spans up to 15 years, Nicole transitioned from a graphic designer to the most sought after personal shopper and stylist in Dubai by complete fluke and has never looked back since.

Shedding light on a few tricks on how she styles her elite clients and her most extravagant purchases to marketing tools and fashion cues, Nicole who is Dubai’s most famous personal shopper and stylist gets down and candid on the Lovin Show; and this one is a MUST listen for ’em aspiring trendsetters and stylists out there.