Get Woke With Omar Al Duri’s Book On Holistic Balance And Resetting Your Life To Go From 0 To 100

Reset: A self-help book that gives it all back with its’ 15 YEARS worth of knowledge. Nuff’ said.

The Award-winning football coach, personal trainer and practitioner in the health and fitness industry and now turned author, Omar Al Duri (WOW that was one long intro), joined the Lovin Show to shed light on his super WOKE book ‘Reset’.

Reset introduces the five dominos of life that work as a passport for mental and physical health! The book offers an insight on simplifying an overcomplicated industry in which he tackles resetting your habits, mental fitness and how training smart beats training hard in achieving your personal goals.

The all-rounder is a major force and widely recognized in the UAE for his work with the Ghana U-20 African Nations and World Cup squads and for being the host on “The Half time show”, on Pulse 95 Radio (on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from 3-4 pm).