This New Pet-Friendly Hotel In Silicon Oasis Is One That Your Fur Babies Will Paw-dore

YAAS! We totally STAN pet-friendly hotels and here’s another one for travellers who just can NOT leave their little troublemakers behind.

If you are coming to Dubai or thinking of a mini staycation in the city but wince at the thought of leaving your pets behind, then worry you shall not because the newly opened Radisson RED has gotchu covered.

The first-ever Radisson Red hotel in the Middle East and North Africa had officially opened its doors in Silicon Oasis last week to hoomans and their fur babies.

Doggos will be welcomed at check-in with dog-friendly welcome bevvies! Talk about Bone-Appetit!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radisson RED (@radissonred) on

The four-legged travellers will also get their own comfy bed, food and water dishes…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radisson RED (@radissonred) on

Doggos and kitty-cats can share the SAME room as their owners, NO more separation anxiety for your little ones!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radisson RED (@radissonred) on

Your fur babies living their paw-some lives like…

Can’t relate.

Rates start from Dh342. For more info, click here.

