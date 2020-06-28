REVIEW: This Ras Al Khaimah Resort Is The Perfect Escape From The City

Last weekend, some of the Lovin team had a short mid-year staycay in the Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa. A socially distanced vacay, (from having our own separate villas, right down to individual baskets of ‘sanitised’ and ‘used’ pens on check-in) the hotel is doing everything it can do to ensure your visit is safe. We left Dubai at lunchtime on Wednesday and were back by 5pm on Thursday. A short getaway by any means, but let me tell you, from the second I walked onto the balcony which sits DIRECTLY on the absolutely incredible palm-tree lined beach, I was in holiday mode. Sitting on its own 1.5km of private beach, the vast Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa features 475 guestrooms, seven pools and ten restaurants and lounges

An hour from Dubai, the weather is slighly cooler and numerous big resorts line the wide-open coast Ras Al Khaimah is extremely popular with Dubai folk right now and you can see why. Once you escape Dubai (and Sharjah and UAQ) city limits, you’re met by sprawling desert on either side and the incredibly scenic drive up helps you shake away the hustle and bustle of the city so you can truly appreciate the calm of resort life. And if a chill resort is on your checklist, this is the one for you. It’s worth noting, this Hilton is HUGE, without feeling overwhelming. Featuring 1.5km of private white sandy beach, SEVEN pools including a saltwater pool, ten restaurant and bars, a spa, kids clubs and teens club, fitness centre and watersports centre… we had our itinerary mapped out in advance so had a beachside dinner at Sol Beach Lounge and breakfast and lunch at the newly revamped The Kitchen.

We sipped cocktails and watched the sunset in a white cabana Call me basic but I’ve reached PEAK holiday mode when my work emails are off, I have a drink in my hand, I’m horizontal and there’s a sunset. That’s usually why I pay heaps for flights and accommodation to visit another country, but holiday mode is ON from the moment you step foot into this stunning resort. No flight required. There are lots of resto ops (we heard great things about Al Maeda, the resorts’ Lebanese restaurant) but we spent the evening with a BBQ at SOL Beach Lounge and Bar which you can actually book out for private dinners… how romantic is that?! Interested in booking? This resort has proper holiday vibes, perfect for a couple of days beach or poolside chill time. It’s family-friendly but there’s plenty of privacy making it a great choice for couples and solo trips too.

Here for the summer? Book your stay now to nab the epic Ras Al Khaimah Shortcation summer deal Between now and August 31 you can get rooms from AED890 including breakfast. Plus, if you book a three-night stay you get two FREE activity passes to either the Suwaidi Pearl Farm or any of the bucket list adventure experiences at Jebel Jais Adventure Peak and you’ll be automatically entered into a weekly raffle hosted by RAKTDA to win a number of pricey prizes, including the Grand Prize of a brand-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class automobile. Winning!

RAK is activity-FILLED and you won’t be far from some pretty epic activities World’s Longest Zipline – 25 km

Equestrian Club – 10 km

Ras Al Khaimah National Museum – 10 km

Shopping Malls – 5 km

Tower Links Golf Course – 10 km

Desert and mountain safari – 20 km

Jebel Jais Mountains – 25 km

Via Ferrata Ras Al Khaimah – 25 km