Straight Outta An Epic Romance Novel: Ricardo And Nadine’s Love Story Will Give You Major Feels
Soulmates do exist and Lovin Dubai’s chat with Ricardo and Nadine will make you believe in love all over again (if you don’t already)!
The inspiring Dubai based couple that travel around uplifting people through yoga, meditation and positive thinking may just have one of the most ROMANTIQUE and mystical love stories that you’ll ever hear. Coming from the aviation industry, Nadine left her 7-year long job as a cabin crew to become a fitness, nutrition and life coach just in time to meet Ricardo, to whom she refers to as the ‘holy man’.
Hailing from the US, Ricardo gave up all his possessions and travelled to India to start a new spiritual life, where he was trained by a guru and was taught the art of living and other divine spiritual teachings. After acquiring all the divine teachings, Ricardo headed back to his hometown with a mission to spread his knowledge and found himself starting a new life in Dubai, a city where his soulmate awaited him.
It’s quite possible that the story of Eat, Pray, Love was inspired by this duo right here!
“Is this where you need to be heard, or do you need me to give you advice”
The destined lovers and fitness experts shared some LIFE CHANGING 411 on relationships that the universe NEEDED you to hear!
Travelling alone is the best way to discover yourself and to deepen your understanding of yourself and your purpose
From relationships and meditation to the purpose of life and travelling, this convo with the spiritual and super positive couple is incredibly enlightening and one that may just change your perspective on life… for the better.