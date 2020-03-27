Rob Sharpe Is Determined To Stay Fit This Quarantine Season And Is Spilling Major Tips On How You Can Too!

When the going gets tuff.. the tuff gets digital!

That’s exactly what us here at Lovin Dubai did this quarantine season, respecting the UAE’s directives to stay at home and self-isolate for two-weeks in efforts to curb Covid-19, we took the Lovin Show digital.

Not just us, our guest Rob Sharpe has taken things digital as well with his TRAINsharpe app that encourages home workouts. E-meeting the Dubai-based fitness specialist, Rob Sharpe, was more pleasant than one could imagine. Rob spoke of the fitness aspect of being quarantined at home and acknowledged that it is a strange cross-over to training fully in your home, but it’s not all about working out, it’s about keeping a routine, staying motivated and staying positive.