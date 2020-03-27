Rob Sharpe Is Determined To Stay Fit This Quarantine Season And Is Spilling Major Tips On How You Can Too!
When the going gets tuff.. the tuff gets digital!
That’s exactly what us here at Lovin Dubai did this quarantine season, respecting the UAE’s directives to stay at home and self-isolate for two-weeks in efforts to curb Covid-19, we took the Lovin Show digital.
Not just us, our guest Rob Sharpe has taken things digital as well with his TRAINsharpe app that encourages home workouts. E-meeting the Dubai-based fitness specialist, Rob Sharpe, was more pleasant than one could imagine. Rob spoke of the fitness aspect of being quarantined at home and acknowledged that it is a strange cross-over to training fully in your home, but it’s not all about working out, it’s about keeping a routine, staying motivated and staying positive.
“The TRAINsharpe app comes with a live chat, that has access to me and to my team, if you need anything personalised or want any questions answered…”
Perfect for the situation now, Rob Sharpe’s TRAINsharpe app comes with a four-week home workout edition, as well as features customised meal plans to help you get into or stay in shape as you self-isolate indoors in the upcoming days.
“I would advise people to stick to their routines, rather waking up at night, slouching around the sofa watching Netflix – that’s just going to last all day all week!” – Rob Sharpe
