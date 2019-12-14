Turbo Charging All Car Enthusiasts Out There Are These Unmissable Footages From The Gulf Car Festival At DFC

This weekend was a game-changer for ALL car lovers out there in the UAE, as auto-enthusiasts all around town raced down to Dubai Festival City for the slammin’ 2019 Gulf Car Festival. The three-day weekend affair started off on Thursday, December 12 and will be ongoing till Saturday, December 14. The Gulf Car Festival marks is one of the Middle-East’s largest car gatherings – where owners of the heated engines come down to showcase their cars that are sheer works of art. From the popular Joker theme dominating most of the interiors and exteriors of the vehicles, other themes that stood out were bright camouflage patterns and sleek chrome-finished cars. #Poppin!

More than 1k cars were put on display at this year’s car fest and more than 7000 visitors are expected to turn up and enjoy the sweet modifications put on show Let’s start by drooling over this sizzlin’ Mustang…

*In the voice of Alicia Keys* This supra is on fiyaaahhh-ah-ahh

The car-crazy weekend so far in a nutshell These clips will literally get petrol pumpin’ through your veins.

Nothing beats a lil drifting and the satisfying sound of an engine revving up! VrooooOOOOM *pop pop pop*.

These interiors both Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger and EVEN THE OG Joker, Cesar Romero would approve of…

Pic credits: Raul Sharma

Don’t know about love at first sight… but this was love at first drive!

The fest also featured some super testosterone pumping games such as men attempting to pull heavy cars with their bare teeth

Pic credits: Raul Sharma

McLaren p1 GTR on FLEEEK!!!

Some of these cars would even put the car squads featured in the Fast & Furious to shame The festival showcased a unique display of cars and bikes from around the region.