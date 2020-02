Arsenal players have, in short, living their best lives during their annual winter break spent this time, in Dubai. Residents have spotted some players having dinner (and a darn good time) at a restaurant in the city while exploring the desert dunes and being entertained at a traditional Desert Safari experience. Catch this adorable clip from the team’s dinner

The team is in Dubai to see if a ‘change of routine’ will switch up their luck for the rest of the season

This video is from Dubai where #Arsenal players had a team dinner and it puts a big smile on my face :)) #afc pic.twitter.com/Ffjb7cjyV7 — Urban Arsenal (@urbanarsenaI) February 10, 2020

Like any and all trip to Dubai, they too, took on a Desert Safari experience

Perfect weather for it too

The team has also been training on their off days at Nad Al Sheba Sports complex