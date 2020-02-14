Self-Made And Thriving Sumayyah AlSuwaidi Started From Scratch To Become The Force That She Is Now

Superwoman Sumayyah AlSuwaidi is what you would call a modern-day art genius! From designing websites and graphics to art, jewellery and fashion the Emirati content curator can curate it all.

A mother, a wife, a thriving entrepreneur, an OG artist, the 20 in 1 talented Sumayyah got her flair for all things creative and artistique at the age of 16 when she first got hold of a computer and started exploring Adobe Photoshop.

Being one of the UAE’s top visionary artists, Sumayyah AlSuwaidi exhibits her artistic masterpieces all over the world and in countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Kuwait, Morocco, Germany, and France. Dabbling in art and fashion, the 40-year-old has her hands busy with her upcoming line of trendy yet timeless jewellery pieces and handbag collection.

Fun Fact #1: Sumayyah revealed that she was one of the first in the country to have access to the internet back in 1996