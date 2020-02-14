Self-Made And Thriving Sumayyah AlSuwaidi Started From Scratch To Become The Force That She Is Now
Superwoman Sumayyah AlSuwaidi is what you would call a modern-day art genius! From designing websites and graphics to art, jewellery and fashion the Emirati content curator can curate it all.
A mother, a wife, a thriving entrepreneur, an OG artist, the 20 in 1 talented Sumayyah got her flair for all things creative and artistique at the age of 16 when she first got hold of a computer and started exploring Adobe Photoshop.
Being one of the UAE’s top visionary artists, Sumayyah AlSuwaidi exhibits her artistic masterpieces all over the world and in countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Kuwait, Morocco, Germany, and France. Dabbling in art and fashion, the 40-year-old has her hands busy with her upcoming line of trendy yet timeless jewellery pieces and handbag collection.
Fun Fact #1: Sumayyah revealed that she was one of the first in the country to have access to the internet back in 1996
Fun Fact #2: She designed her website from SCRATCH (that means HTML and Java coding all the way) *All hail Queen Sumayyah*
“Art is a way to exhale everything that you inhale during the day” – Sumayyah AlSuwaidi
A beautiful message that the Emirati award-winning artist shares during her interview with Lovin Dubai that proves that creativity is at the heart of everything she does.
“Every designer who wants to be out there has to invent and create a name for themselves… it’s not enough to just put it on Instagram”- Sumayyah AlSuwaidi
Elaborating on the importance of branding, Sumayyah shares how a designer must invest in themselves to be able to stand out or make a mark in the industry.