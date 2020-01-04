SHOOK! The Journey Of An Indian Owner Of A Vegan RostoBar In Dubai Losing 89 kilos In Just A Year Is Truly Inspiring

The story of Mahesh Kumar’s transformation from 172 to 83 kilos is impressive plus inspiring to the CORE.

Losing 89 kilos in just ONE YEAR is no joke but the 40-year-old was hell-bent on losing the weight after an unfortunate situation that he got into with his young son in Hong Kong.

Whilst on a ride with his son during a trip to the Hong Kong Disneyland with the famjam, Mahiesh was asked to deboard the ride because he couldn’t be attached the harness due to his size. Seeing how embarrassed his son felt at the incident, heartbroken Mahesh then and there decided to shed the weight and never looked since then.