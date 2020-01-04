SHOOK! The Journey Of An Indian Owner Of A Vegan RostoBar In Dubai Losing 89 kilos In Just A Year Is Truly Inspiring
The story of Mahesh Kumar’s transformation from 172 to 83 kilos is impressive plus inspiring to the CORE.
Losing 89 kilos in just ONE YEAR is no joke but the 40-year-old was hell-bent on losing the weight after an unfortunate situation that he got into with his young son in Hong Kong.
Whilst on a ride with his son during a trip to the Hong Kong Disneyland with the famjam, Mahiesh was asked to deboard the ride because he couldn’t be attached the harness due to his size. Seeing how embarrassed his son felt at the incident, heartbroken Mahesh then and there decided to shed the weight and never looked since then.
Taking one day at a time, Mahesh started off by working out at his building’s gym and took up a number of cardio heavy activities to burn off that tuff carb situation
Hailing from Mumbai, India, Mahesh went all in with his weight loss journey and went full-on cardio mode as he sweat his way to 83 kilos. From running marathons to spot jogs and cycling, Mahesh completely dedicated his daily routes to a healthier and fitter lifestyle.
Apart from rigorous cardio, Mahesh owes most of his transformation to altering his diet and replacing meat with plant-based and formulated meat
Thus, giving birth to Mahesh’s baby, The Flipside Restobar which is a healthy vegetarian restobar that offers a plant-based alternatives to meat, located in Century Village Dubai.
This resto came into existence after Mahesh realised the merits of vegan food and ventured into the restaurant business, after seeing the scarcity of vegan food chains in the UAE.
Families are the biggest support systems and Mahesh thanks his for their unconditional support and positivity
The owner of the vegan restobar is supremely grateful to his wife and son for their neverending support throughout his journey.
Mahesh also understood the significance of making healthy eating a part of one’s lifestyle as he exclusively tells Lovin Dubai,
“While I was on my journey to lose weight I realised the importance of being fit.”