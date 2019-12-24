WATCH: This Wack Viral Tiktok Video Will Get You Humming Ra-Ta-Ta-Tahh All Day
The world did not see this coming… and deserve this we do not. Because once you hear it, you definitely will NOT be able to unhear the ‘reh-tah-ta-taahh AHHH’!
A frequent Tiktok user named, Mukhtar posted a video of him making machine gunshot noises in a way that will legit get you making the sounds all day. Plus, the hysterical freak out at the end of the 7-second video is just… a Saturday night mood when you realise it’s back to the grind the next day.