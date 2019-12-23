Funny Twitter Posts Revealing Disney’s Future 81 Years From Now Has Dubai Folks Joining In On The Jokes

Where do you see yourself in 10 years from now? While that might be a tricky question for many, this one tweep has already webbed out Disney’s plan for the next 81 years… while the rest of us are still pondering on what to eat for our next meal.

In a series of hilarious but strangely detailed tweets, a Twitter user named Hailey posted an in-depth analysis of Disney past, present and future plans that will have you wonder if she knows something that the rest of the world doesn’t.

The cascading tweets on what all Disney has bought and will likely buy in the future were posted less than 24 hours ago on Sunday and has been shared over 21k times with evergrowing likes that have already exceeded 66k. Dubai residents active on Twitter responded with chucklesome Gifs to the never-ending 81-year plan.