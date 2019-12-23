د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Funny Twitter Posts Revealing Disney’s Future 81 Years From Now Has Dubai Folks Joining In On The Jokes

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Where do you see yourself in 10 years from now? While that might be a tricky question for many, this one tweep has already webbed out Disney’s plan for the next 81 years… while the rest of us are still pondering on what to eat for our next meal.

In a series of hilarious but strangely detailed tweets, a Twitter user named Hailey posted an in-depth analysis of Disney past, present and future plans that will have you wonder if she knows something that the rest of the world doesn’t.

The cascading tweets on what all Disney has bought and will likely buy in the future were posted less than 24 hours ago on Sunday and has been shared over 21k times with evergrowing likes that have already exceeded 66k. Dubai residents active on Twitter responded with chucklesome Gifs to the never-ending 81-year plan.

Is anyone else able to relate with Disney’s serious ‘shopping’ problem?!

Please join the shopaholic club Disney.

‘Disney carrying out espionage on a large scale’… is this anyone else’s worst nightmare coming true?!

Former Disney stars regretting the very decision of leaving Disney after seeing this

Disney BECOMES the United States of America

Ooouuu chills…

Fast forward to the year 2100 when Disney finally announces a new Marvel movie after 81 YEARS!!!

That took long enough Disney!

The much needed mid-week entertainment… check

Oh yes! A little sponsorship help needed here too Disney. Thanks.

The Disney franchise sorted for the next 81 years courtesy netizens

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindubai.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?