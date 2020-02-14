LOL! 12 Wild Valentine’s Day Memes That Are A Total MOOD For Singles

These V-Day memes are LIFE and we ain’t playing! With Valentine’s Day 2020 upon the world, singles errawhere have retreated to their blankets and it’s a total meme-fest out there in the cyber world and Dubai folks are leading with the jokes this time around. Singles, this is the ONE day that you openly get to hate on couples with their coochy-coo and over the top PDA and show your frustration of being couple-less and single as a pringle… sooo let the Valentine’s Day cringing commence!

12. #Facts

11. *Sigh* Another year, another solo trip to a rom-com

Me, every Valentines day since 1994 #ValentineswithNobody pic.twitter.com/zP7lY03eEM — 💎 Call Me Mami 👑 (@AubreyNhla) February 14, 2020

10. Valentine’s Day? Or Singles Awareness Day?!

Singles awareness day is in full swing! #ValentinesWithNobody Enjoy! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q4IBkNJmMe — Super Sport Games (@SuperS_dlive) February 14, 2020

9. When the frustration is REAL

8. Oh no me, you shouldn’t have!! Self-love taken to a whole other level…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stiff Candle (@stiffcandle) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:04pm PST

7. Haters gonna hate! Singles gonna meme-ate

6. Life hacks! Anything for ’em flowers honestly… Even if that means faking your own death

5. Real-life footage of singles when they see PDA on Valentine’s Day… or ANY day for that matter!

4. The outside world isn’t a safe place for ’em single pringles this Friday the 14th

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes Flooder (@memesflooder) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:14pm PST

3. Accuracy level x10000000 #CheapThrillzz

2. Who needs love or a soul mate when you have a full-time, life-sucking, weekend destroying job… amirite guise?!

1. When all your couple friends around you are gloating about their cringey V-Day plans… like, Ohhkaay Cindy no one CARES!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacred Shadows Podcast (@smitten_kitten_memes) on Feb 13, 2020 at 7:33pm PST