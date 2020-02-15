WATCH: A Romantic Proposal Onboard Emirates A380 Will Give You Goosebumps Like Never Before

Valentine’s Day might be over, but its after-effects sure aren’t. Emirates Airlines released a super romantique proposal video on Friday evening, that also happened to be the much-celebrated V-Day and the internet is completely swooning over the dreamy proposal. Love was literally in the air when William proposed to his adorbs now-fiancée Vasti onboard the Airbus A380 lounge that was en route Johannesburg. The super-aww moment was perfectly captured by the Emirates crew and you can’t help start planning your grand aeroplane proposal after seeing the emotional 43-second long video.

O Williams of the world, Where Art Thou?!

Love is flying better on Emirates. Watch Vasti say ‘YES’ to William’s romantic proposal in our A380 Onboard Lounge. We’re celebrating love this month with ‘Emirates Love Stories’, a series of heart-warming fan moments.#HappyValentinesDay #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter #EmiratesLoveStory pic.twitter.com/ENAMrsJgLR — Emirates Airline (@emirates) February 14, 2020

This post got a tweep reminiscing of his proposal to his wife back in November of 2004, where he asked the flight Captain to announce his proposal over the PA system AWWWW!! Can’t even right now!

The couple shared that ‘Vasti always dreamt of a romantic proposal in the air’… that the love of her life clearly made happen with a lil help from the Emirates cabin crew

The crew decorated the A380 lounge with rose petals errahwhere and transformed the deck into a dreamy, fairy-tale-like setting for the happy couple