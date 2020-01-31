LISTEN: Cooking Sensation And Supermom Zahra Abdalla Talks About How Food Was Her Ultimate Saviour
They say that ‘a recipe has no soul, but you as the cook must bring soul to the recipe’, well Zahra Abdalla is the epitome of this expression as she is all heart in her cooking.
Zahra Abdalla, aka Cooking With Zahra, is a great chef and even a better personality who came down to the Lovin Show to discuss all things FOOD! So foodies and aspiring chefs keep scrolling and take notes! Being half-Iranian and half-Sudanese, brought up in Vancouver and living in Dubai has moulded Zahra into the food extraordinaire that she is today, as she uses her contrasting influences create a unique menu where modernity meets tradition.
The supermom and culinary genius believes that ‘food is a medium that brings people together’ and thus owes it to cooking for coming out of her dark place. Zahra who went from a blogger to TV chef, to an author, to cooking entrepreneur talks about her bumpy ride where food was her ultimate saviour.
Zahira has always been a feeder and a lot of her fond and most cherished famjam memories revolve around food
Food for Zahira is an emotion and her strong bond with the culinary art is what’s allowed her to dream big and reach far.
The all-rounder chef, author and entrepreneur mentions in the podcast that she’s a huge believer of quality ingredients and being responsible towards the environment
…And instilling that sense of responsibility into her children and family members.