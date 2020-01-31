LISTEN: Cooking Sensation And Supermom Zahra Abdalla Talks About How Food Was Her Ultimate Saviour

They say that ‘a recipe has no soul, but you as the cook must bring soul to the recipe’, well Zahra Abdalla is the epitome of this expression as she is all heart in her cooking.

Zahra Abdalla, aka Cooking With Zahra, is a great chef and even a better personality who came down to the Lovin Show to discuss all things FOOD! So foodies and aspiring chefs keep scrolling and take notes! Being half-Iranian and half-Sudanese, brought up in Vancouver and living in Dubai has moulded Zahra into the food extraordinaire that she is today, as she uses her contrasting influences create a unique menu where modernity meets tradition.

The supermom and culinary genius believes that ‘food is a medium that brings people together’ and thus owes it to cooking for coming out of her dark place. Zahra who went from a blogger to TV chef, to an author, to cooking entrepreneur talks about her bumpy ride where food was her ultimate saviour.