10 Unbelievable Photos That Show The Luxe Life That Cybercriminal Hushpuppi Has Been Living In Dubai
10 Unbelievable Photos That Show The Luxe Life That Cybercriminal Hushpuppi Has Been Living In Dubai
Hushpuppi aka Raymond Abbas masqueraded as a reputed businessman in a bid to deceive unsuspecting victims from around the world and steal their money.
The 38-year-old Nigerian, also famously known as ‘Gucci billionaire’ because of the extravagant lifestyle he frequently displays on his social platforms, was recently arrested by the Dubai Police team in an operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2.” He is currently facing multiple fraud charges for crimes committed internationally.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Dubai Police Arrest Hushpuppi And His Accomplices For Committing A Billion Dirham Scam In A Covert Mission
The cybercriminal often flaunted his wealth, vast fortune, supercars, idyllic locations, designer wear and private jets via his Instagram handle, Hushpuppi.
Here’s a brief look into the luxe flamboyant life that Raymond Abbas ‘enjoyed’ while globetrotting the world and living in Dubai.
10. Obtaining money from others through fraudulent means Hushpuppi enjoyed living a lavish millionaire Dubai lifestyle inundated with luxury cars; with an estimated value of AED 25 million!
Can’t relate.
9. So basically Hushpuppi’s life involved an obscene number of exotic and freggin’ EXPENSIVE cars
8. …And more cars
7. A life full of hopping out of Rolls Royces to catch private jets just to attend a fashion show in a different continent…
Can’t relate some more.