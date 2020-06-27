10 Unbelievable Photos That Show The Luxe Life That Cybercriminal Hushpuppi Has Been Living In Dubai

Hushpuppi aka Raymond Abbas masqueraded as a reputed businessman in a bid to deceive unsuspecting victims from around the world and steal their money.

The 38-year-old Nigerian, also famously known as ‘Gucci billionaire’ because of the extravagant lifestyle he frequently displays on his social platforms, was recently arrested by the Dubai Police team in an operation dubbed “Fox Hunt 2.” He is currently facing multiple fraud charges for crimes committed internationally.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Dubai Police Arrest Hushpuppi And His Accomplices For Committing A Billion Dirham Scam In A Covert Mission

The cybercriminal often flaunted his wealth, vast fortune, supercars, idyllic locations, designer wear and private jets via his Instagram handle, Hushpuppi.

Here’s a brief look into the luxe flamboyant life that Raymond Abbas ‘enjoyed’ while globetrotting the world and living in Dubai.