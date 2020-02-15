2 More Coronavirus Patients Have Successfully Recovered Under The Care Of The UAE

Starting off your Sunday with a piece of ka-bam news! Two more COVID-19 cases have recovered in the UAE, which eliminates 3/8 cases of coronavirus recorded in the UAE thus far. The announcement of the 41-year-old Chinese national and his 8-year-old son fully recovering from the rapidly spreading virus was made by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Friday evening. The father-son duo were admitted into one of the country’s best hospitals where efficient health care and resources were provided to the patients to ensure their quick and complete recovery.

The patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are being provided with the apt healthcare in compliance with the World Health Organisation (WHO), and are being monitored until each individual has fully recovered

شفاء حالتين جديدتين مصابتين بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجد في الدولة. الحالتان لمواطن صيني يبلغ من العمر "41 "عاما وابنه" "8 سنوات"ممن كانوا يتلقون الرعاية الطبية في مستشفيات الدولة.#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#فيروس_كورونا pic.twitter.com/5lJmLXmRdO — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) February 14, 2020

The newly recovered coronavirus patients were visited by the Consul-General of China to the UAE, Li Xuhang, and Dr. Fatima Al Attar, Head of International Health Regulations at the Ministry The father-son duo were congratulated in their full recovery by the UAE officials.

The Chinese citizens, a 41-year old father, and his 8-year-old son expressed their appreciation to the UAE leadership for the care and medical attention was provided to them