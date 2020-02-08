ATTN: 2 New Cases Of Coronavirus Have Been Confirmed In The UAE 

Saturday morning, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) took to Twitter to announce the confirmation of two new of nCoV-positive cases in the country, the patients have been stated to be of Chinese and Filipino nationality and are currently under observation.

The two patients that were discovered through the periodic screening being conducted in compliance with the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO) for people with symptoms of the contagious virus are being provided with all the necessary medical attention by the health care facilities in the country.

With the confirmation of the latest cases, the total number of positively diagnosed coronavirus cases in the UAE has mounted up to seven since the emergence of the virus.