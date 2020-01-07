2020’s First Lunar Eclipse Is Happening And You Might Spot It In Dubai
Four lunar eclipses are set to take place this new year, 2020, and according to Business Insider, the first one’s coming this week.
This annual phenomenon comes just weeks after the ‘Ring of Fire’, but the first lunar eclipse of 2020 will be visible in the UAE this Friday.
Write it down: January 10, 2020, is when this year’s first lunar eclipse will appear
Expect to catch a glimpse of this peculiar but beautiful eclipse
The slight darkening of the moon will be visible from Africa, Asia, Europe and other parts of the world.
Prepare your eyes!