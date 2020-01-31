A Shocking Number Of 21 Students Fell Sick After Inhaling Pesticide In A Private Sharjah School

Earlier last week, on Wednesday, January 29, 21 students of a private school in Sharjah were rushed to a hospital following an upsetting incident where pupils inhaled pesticide and got extremely ill. Classes were suspended until the following day to ensure the health and safety of the other students at the private school.

The authorities were alerted of this shocking incident when the national ambulance was called upon to help treat the affected students, after which the police along with the school staff and other authorities launched an ongoing investigation into this incident.

The ambulance teams treated a number of students with oxygen at the school itself, whilst other students in a more critical condition were rushed to the hospital for treatment and were discharged after being given proper care and support.

Students felt nauseous and had difficulty in breathing post inhaling the pesticide fumes

A pest control company approved by the Sharjah Municipality was called in to spray the classrooms on Tuesday. However, when the students returned to classes on Wednesday morning after assembly they were soon affected by the harmful chemicals and complained of feeling uneasy.

Within one hour of inhaling the pesticide, many started vomiting and several faced breathing difficulties in breathing. The chemicals mostly affected the younger students from kindergarten to upper classes.