210 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Bringing The Total Number Of Cases To 1,024 In The UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), has announced 210 new cases of Covid-19 in the UAE, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,024.

As of Thursday, April 2, there are 920 active cases, 8 fatalities and 96 total recoveries in the UAE.

So far the novel coronavirus cases around the world have surpassed 1 million, with more than 50,000 fatalities and 210,000+ recoveries. UAE residents suffering from respiratory symptoms are being advised to avoid crowded public places are being urged to stay home.

The UAE has further confirmed the recovery of 35 more Covid-19 patients, tallying up the total number of recoveries in the country to 95 as of Thursday, April 2…

Residents are further being urged to avoid spreading or circulating any Covid-19 related rumours and follow updates on the virus from official and credible sources.

