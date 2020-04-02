210 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed Bringing The Total Number Of Cases To 1,024 In The UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), has announced 210 new cases of Covid-19 in the UAE, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,024.

As of Thursday, April 2, there are 920 active cases, 8 fatalities and 96 total recoveries in the UAE.

So far the novel coronavirus cases around the world have surpassed 1 million, with more than 50,000 fatalities and 210,000+ recoveries. UAE residents suffering from respiratory symptoms are being advised to avoid crowded public places are being urged to stay home.