29,000+ Stranded UAE Residents Are Getting Restless Awaiting The ICA Approval To Return Home

Stranded abroad for over three months now away from their families, loved ones, alone and far from home, more than 29,000 UAE residents are sharing their frustration of not receiving approvals from the UAE ministry to return to the country.

It was recently announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation (MoFAIC) and Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) that those holding a valid visa could start returning to the UAE from June 1 onwards.

Additionally, it was declared that expatriates who received approval after applying for permission to return on the Twajudi assistance portal would be prioritised to fly back first.

However, UAE expats stuck overseas are voicing their frustration over the repeated rejection of their application through the hashtag ‘#BringBackUAEResidents‘ on Twitter

For the time being many borders across the world are still closed in efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Thus, local authorities are working hard to ensure all precautionary measures are in place before facilitating the return of expats stranded abroad.

The UAE has already enhanced various precautionary measures throughout the country’s many airports in preparation to resume normal passenger flights.