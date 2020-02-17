A Ninth Case of The Coronavirus In The UAE Has Been Announced

UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the ninth case of coronavirus on Sunday, as announced WAM. It is said that the patient is a 37-year-old Chinese man, who is currently in stable condition.

The total number of cases now reported in the UAE has totalled to 9, wherein 3 of those have recovered. The three cases recovered include a 73-year-old grandmother, a 41-year old father, and his 8-year-old son.

The other nationals from India, China and the Philippines are currently in recovery.

The Ministry has been following a successful monitoring mechanism to ensure that anyone who has been in contact with the patients are receiving preventative measures

This means constant check-ups, and thorough observations to comply with global practices and prevent the outbreak in the UAE.

The Ministry advises the public to keep safe by adopting safe preventative measures, so keep washing those hands with soap and water, and to cover the mouth when coughing or sneezing.