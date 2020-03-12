A Car Drove Into Dubai Creek And Travelled 130 Metres Beyond The Crash Site

Dubai Police managed to salvage a wreckage that plunged into Dubai Creek after a driver lost control of a vehicle and drove directly into the saltwater Creek.

Dubai Police were made aware of an incident at 11.52pm after the accident was reported along Baniyas Street.

The car was 37ft deep and had travelled 130 metres beyond the crash site when Police lifted it from the water using a police crane.

Fortunately, the driver swam to safety and sustained only a small injury from the accident