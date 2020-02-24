A Dubai Airline Employee STOLE AED162,000 By Meddling With Ticket Upgrades And Extra Charges
A man who forged receipts and sold ticket upgrades at DXB is on trial.
A Dubai airport staff member reportedly stole AED162,000 from travellers after selling and upgrading tickets at Dubai International Airport and forging over 30 purchase receipts, according to the Khaleej Times.
For an entire year, the crafty 30-year-old tampered with records, documenting a lower amount and pilfering the difference.
Using a variety of techniques, including selling tickets at a higher price, tampering with documents and taking the fees for himself including change-the-date fees, airport taxes or upgrade charges, the man managed to embezzle over AED162,000.
Airline security were first to raise the alarm
The Syrian man had been selling tickets for a higher price for a year before the alarm was raised. When an airline security controller checked his transactions, they noticed tickets were being sold at higher prices than the price being documented.
He is being charged with embezzlement of public funds, forgery of e-documents and the use of forged e-documents.
The man admitted to the charges, he cited financial difficulties as the reason for his wrong-doing and states he is willing to repay the charges, according to the report.