A Dubai Expat Went To A Pharmacy For Meds And Came Back Home With A Brand New Maserati Ghibli
Luck just shines bright on some people folks…
A Dubai resident went down to Dubai’s newest mall located in the heart of Palm Jumeirah and won himself a brand new luxury car, all for a spend of a mere AED250.
Hailing from China, Rui Guo, who’s been a resident in Dubai for about 15 years went down to the Nakheel Mall to buy his mother some medicines from the pharmacy and to his shock his shopping bill not only made him eligible for the luxury car, it actually won him the luxury car.
Rui Guo was emotionally overwhelmed when he found out that he won the Italian luxury vehicle
The sleek black Maserati was one of many, many enough-to-make-you-jealous amounts of prizes up for grabs for every shopper who spent AED250
At the newly opened mall between November 28 and December 7. Within the first few days of the mall’s opening, customers were in the running for raffle draws and prizes worth AED1 million.